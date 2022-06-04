Jaycie Culver, a first-grade student in Missy Singleton’s class at Hasson Heights Elementary School, holds a sign showing that her class read 1,000 books this year. Sitting beside Culver are classmates Logan Fornof and Bella Glass. The first graders made a deal with principal Matt Siembida that if they read 1,000 books he would kiss a pig. They did, and so Siembida kissed a pig on Friday.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Oil Festival as “Discovery of Oil, A Whale of a Celebration.” The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, in downtown Titusville.
Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer reminded residents during Wednesday’s borough council meeting they need to get their sewer laterals inspected before they transfer ownership of the property.
About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…