- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
Gary and Mary Parson of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - A portion of Clarion University's "office consolidation project" could soon be realized.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
July 28, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
- From staff reports
-
Master Reilly's Family Martial Arts is moving out of the Cranberry Mall this week.
- From staff reports
-
"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and other safety partners held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City as part of the Oil Heritage Festival.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board has a new member.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.
- From staff reports
-
The state seeks public input on possible usage of public parking for State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
- From staff reports
-
Thomas E. Shiner Sr. and Judith Shiner will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Abigail Watson-Popescu, of Titusville, has been hired as the new Oil Region Alliance assistant project manager.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Free Library's summer program - "Tails and Tails" - is wrapping up.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Cavco Industries has announced a $153 million acquisition of the Commodore Corp., the largest independent builder of modular and manufactured housing in the U.S.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1965
- From staff reports
-
July 27, 1999
- From staff reports
-
July 26, 1999
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - Mixed among the Jeeps and muscle cars at the Clarion County Fair's Vintage Car and Jeep Show Sunday was a stately relic from the early days of motoring, a 1923 Ford.
- From staff reports
-
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
- From staff reports
-
July 24, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City remains closed, though the hotel manager had hoped to have it open by the Oil Heritage Festival.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Anyone who walks by the Oil City or Franklin libraries next week will likely see chalk drawings on the sidewalk that are the creations of Chalk Talk participants.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Mayor Bill Moon made a presentation at Thursday's city council meeting to public works director Howard Faunce.
- From staff reports
- Updated
Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
July 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
- From staff reports
-
Graduation exercises were held for 13 students of the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Chuck and Carolyn Porter of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 10.
