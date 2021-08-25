Hawke-Baseler

hawkebaselerpix

J. Hunter Hawke and Loren Baseler

Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.

The bride is the daughter of Curtis and Heather Hamelly of Grove City, and the groom is the son of Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin.

Community News

+2
Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,050 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday. A total of 2,240 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's inten…

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

90th BIRTHDAY - Local resident Marilyn Brandon will mark her 90th birthday. To honor her, a drive-through reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7211 Route 322, Cranberry.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-…

Community News

Ramp on I-80 closed

  • From staff reports

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.