Venango County is sponsoring a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the rear parking lot of Cranberry Mall.
The collection is open to all Venango County residents and businesses.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 8:35 am
