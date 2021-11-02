Health system virus report

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 16,138 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,578 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,892 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported it has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (10 confirmed and one suspected).
WASHINGTON — More than 70 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Mike Kelly, R-16th District, signed onto a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other White House officials over a report that the administration is considering payments to individu…
Nov. 2, 1999
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold an on-demand, virtual public meeting for the Canoe Creek Bridges Project through Dec. 1, beginning at noon. The meeting can be accessed at www.penndot.gov/i80CanoeCreek.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lola Eilene Vogus of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — The Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future made a $25,000 donation to the Clarion Sunshine Project on Monday.
- From staff reports
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
Kendall Elaine Scott, daughter of Sara Chapin and Douglas Scott, and granddaughter of Scott and April Chapin, and Doug and Shawna Scott, all of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo …
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement on the announcement that the Biden Administration and the European Union have reached an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs:
Nov. 1, 1999
- Randy Bartley
The Clarion Mall was taken over by gnomes, a Mandalorian, witches, a walking and talking pickle and even a T-Rex or two Saturday for the annual Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Vivian Zacherl of Lucinda. The article was submitted by her family.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.
An additional $1,105 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $21,619.
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights John Whitling of Lucinda. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
Venango County’s household hazardous waste and electronics recycling program is on hold until further notice, according to a Planning Commission news release.
- From staff reports
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of about $6.50 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
Oct. 30, 1999
- From staff reports
The Clarion County Career Center will hold an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 447 Career Lane, Shippenville.
UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with the vacuum machines next week in the following areas:
- From staff reports
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced plans to conduct fall-prescribed fires on Allegheny National Forest in Forest and Elk counties, which will occur after Monday.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Arts Council is going back in time for an evening during a Roaring ‘20s speakeasy event next month at the National Transit Building.
Oct. 29, 1999
Oil City Class of 1952
Blood drive
Friends of Oil City Library Bake Sale
It’s the time of year for candy and dress-up parties, and here is a list of local community trick or treat times:
- From staff reports
An interim tax collector was appointed by the Sandycreek Township supervisors at a special meeting this week.
Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,035 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,500 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,825 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including …
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson that would help move Pennsylvania out of a pandemic economy and create jobs, according to a news release from Hutchinson’s office.
Jack and Eva Carson, who celebrated their 70-year wedding anniversary Tuesday, have four great-grandchildren.
- From staff reports
WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.
Oct. 28, 1999
- From staff reports
The following are the Venango County 4-H exhibitors, class and placings from the 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show held Sept. 23-26 at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall:
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Rose Ann McKenzie of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
Matthew Woolcock, a Cranberry High School senior who attends Venango Technology Center, received the first place Region 1 award in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Welding Project Competition.
- From staff reports
The friends of the Oil City Library will conduct their Annual Halloween Bake Sale at the library Friday beginning at 9 a.m.
