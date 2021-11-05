Health system virus tests

Butler Health system reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,320 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 13,741 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,945 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the intensive care unit.
UPMC Northwest announced it will hold a pediatrics Pfizer vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. Those interested should enter at the hospital’s Cancer Center entrance. To register, go to Vaccine.upmc.edu or call 844-876-2822.