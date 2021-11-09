Health systems virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,459 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 13,842 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,006 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients (11 confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The following students were named to the Cranberry Junior-Senior High School honors list for the first marking period:
Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice…
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.58, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Game Commission bear check station that was to be operated in Forest County during the four-day firearms bear season from Nov. 20-23 is changing locations.
- From staff reports
A new television show that has been airing over the last week and a half on the A&E network is taking another look at the Shauna Howe kidnapping and murder case.
Herbert Oschman was a member of the White Memorial Keystone Class of 1954 which held a 67-year reunion Aug. 28 at the American Legion in Knox.
- From staff reports
The Exit 60–Shippenville eastbound on and off ramps on Interstate 80 in Clarion County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting a severe flu season this year, and that could have a negative impact on the nation’s already-struggling blood supply.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Franklin City Council on Monday approved a conditional use request for the property at 416 Elk St.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following statement on Monday in response to the Wolf administration's announcement that it will be lifting the K-12 mask mandate on Jan. 17.
Larry and Kathy LaVan of Oil City will celebrate their wedding anniversary Monday.
Nov. 8, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — For most of the year, Delp’s Hunting Grounds in Clarion County is quiet. For three days last week, the sound of shotguns rolled over the pastures.
- From staff reports
The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
An additional $2,620 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $26,779.
- From staff reports
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Items were placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Margot Johnston, Robert Keil, Grace Lenar, Mary Ann Wilkinson and Dora Ziegler.
Nov. 6, 1999
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nationally about one-third of pregnant women have been vaccinated.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with its vacuum machines next week in the following areas:
- From staff reports
Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1835 will offer a free lunch to local veterans on Thursday, which is Veterans Day.
- From staff reports
North Clarion School District will hold its annual Veterans Day assembly at 1 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium and at Veterans Memorial Park located between the high school and elementary buildings.
- From staff reports
The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will hold a Zoom meeting Tuesday that will provide an overview of data protection laws, election security, consumer protection and cyber hygiene.
An additional $2,540 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $24,159.
- From staff reports
Oil City High School announced Friday it is postponing the presentation of its musical “The Addams Family.”
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Gloria Rose Carrier of New Bethlehem. The article was submitted by her family.
Meadville Theatre presents ‘Rope’
- From staff reports
A former Franklin resident is serving the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) as area coordinator for the Mid-Atlantic Region for the District of Columbia and Virginia.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?
- From staff reports
Youths from the Clarion Area School District are learning an important life skill, thanks to area donors who have contributed to the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way of Clarion County.
Nov. 5, 1999
- Luka Krneta
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released statements on the Biden administration’s emergency temporary standard requiring private employers to either mandate their employees be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, mandate their employees undergo wee…
Jim and Maribeth Bajorek of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Principal’s list
- From staff reports
The annual Pajama Project coordinated by Christ Episcopal Church of Oil City is celebrating its 10th season this year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A family of five was displaced after their Cooperstown home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
- From staff reports
UPMC Northwest will host a virtual better breathing clinic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
