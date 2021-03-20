Hearing on I-80 toll plan set

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Friday that he will be at a hearing in Clarion on April 1 to hear from people who would be most impacted by tolling bridges on Interstate 80.
According to a news release from Thompson's office, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian, along with federal, state and local elected officials, will receive testimony from stakeholders and community members who have concerns with PennDOT's proposal.
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.
Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.