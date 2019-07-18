CLARION COUNTY: The Clarion Area Agency on Aging was still in the process of formulating formal plans on Wednesday on how to help senior citizens who are unable to find relief from the extreme heat.
However, according to Executive Director Marcella Dill, people in need of assistance or information are welcome to call the agency during normal business hours at 814-226-4640. For assistance or information after business hours or on the weekend - or in the event of a heat-related emergency at any time -they can call 911.
VENANGO COUNTY: A representative with the Venango County Area Agency on Aging could not be reached Wednesday to comment about assistance or information for senior citizens who could be looking for relief from the extreme heat. However, Venango County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Dunkle says people can call 911 for heat-related emergencies.