(Editor's Note: The newspaper will publish a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings on Mondays as a public service. The abbreviations include OD-Open Discussion; CD-Closed Discussion; OS-Open Speaker; and O-Open. Anyone may attend open meetings; closed meetings are limited to people in recovery.)
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
Sunday
Franklin - 5:30 p.m (OD) East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Rd.
Titusville - 9 a.m. (OD) 12 & 12 Sunday Morning Group, St. Walburga School, 120 Brooks St.
Tionesta - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Methodist Church, Elm Street
Sandy Lake - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Borough Building, Main Street (police station back door)
Monday
Oil City - Noon (OD) There is a Solution Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.
Franklin - 7:00 p.m. (OD) 12 Step Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.
Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (CD) St. Walburga School, 120 Brook St.
Clarion - 8 p.m. (OD), Last Monday of Month (OS), Grace Lutheran Church, Madison Avenue (behind courthouse)
Tuesday
Clarion - Noon (CD) Primary Purpose Group, First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood St.
Knox - 6:30 p.m. (OD) Design for Living Group, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Twin Church Road
Franklin - 7 p.m. (OD) Big Book Study, First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. (park in rear)
Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Daily Reflections, St. James Episcopal Hall, 112 East Main St.
Wednesday
Oil City - Noon (OD) There is a Solution Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.
Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (OS) New Beginnings Church, North Perry and Elm streets
Franklin - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Sisters in Serenity Women's Group, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.
Clarion - 8 p.m. (OD) Beginners Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St.
Grove City - 6 p.m. (OD) Help, Healing and Hope, Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 South Center St. Ext.
Thursday
Franklin - 7 p.m. (OD) St. John's Episcopal Church, Buffalo Street (use 12th Street entrance)
Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Big Book Discussion, St. Walburga School Basement, 120 Brook St.
Marienville - 7:30 p.m. (CD) Step Sisters Women's Big Book Study, Presbyterian Church, Cherry Street
Seneca - 7:30 p.m. (CD) Primary Purpose Big Book Study, United Methodist Church, East State Street
Friday
Marienville - 8 p.m. (OD) Last Friday of Month (OS), Presbyterian Church, Cherry Street
Franklin - 7 p.m Friday Beginners Group (OD), First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.
Franklin - 8:30 p.m. (OS) Franklin Friday Night Lead Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.
New Bethlehem - 8 p.m. (OD) First Baptist Church, 249 Broad Street (rear entrance.)
Oil City - Noon (OD) Christ Episcopal, 16 Central Avenue
Saturday
Oil City - Noon (OD) There is a Solution Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.
Spartansburg - 6 p.m. (OD) Klippity Klop Group, Methodist Church, 100 Main St.
Tionesta - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Primary Purpose Group, Methodist Church, Elm Street
Utica - 6:30 p.m. (OD) Utica Church
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS
Monday
Clarion - 8 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church
Tuesday
Seneca - 7 p.m. Fresh Start Family Group, Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road
Friday
Franklin -7:00 p.m. (OD) Hope for Today Family Group, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.
Grove City - 7:30 p.m. Grove City Family Circle, Fellowship Community Church education building (formerly Church of the Beloved Disciple), 309 N. Broad St.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Sunday
Oil City - 6 p.m. (OD) Sunday Night Get Right, Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Colbert Ave.
Monday
Oil City - 8 p.m. (OD) Come and Get It Group, Second Presbyterian Church, First and Reed streets
Tuesday
Cochranton - 7 p.m. Cochranton Cares, Deckards Church, 28388 Deckards Road
Franklin - 7 p.m. (OD) Fight the Fight Group of NA, Franklin Church of Christ, 32 Blakeley Ave.
Wednesday
Franklin - 7 p.m. (O) United Freedom Group, Hands-in-Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St.
Marienville - 7 p.m. Marienville Presbyterian Church, 106 Chestnut St.
Thursday
Clarion - 8 p.m. (OD) Thursday Night Unloaded, Clarion University at Still Hall (across from Starbucks) 909 Wood Street, in room 104.
Oil City - 6:30 p.m. (OD) Keep Believing, Transit Building, 206 Seneca St.
Friday
Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (O) Recovery First Group, St. Walburga School, 120 Brook St.
Saturday
Oil City - 6 p.m. (OD) New Vision Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.
NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUPS
Wednesday
Franklin - 7 p.m. Nar-Anon for Families and Friends of Addicts, Hand-in-Hand Building, 118 Grant St.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY GROUPS
Sunday
Titusville - 6 p.m. New Life Care Center, 220 West Spruce Street
Monday
Seneca - 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road
Wednesday
Oil City - 7 p.m. Free Methodist Church, Siverly, 71 Willow St.
Friday
Franklin - 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. (use Buffalo Street entrance)
Aid in recovery is available by calling the AA Hotline 1-800-227-2421, email http://www.aa.org or contact the local chapter, District 16 at www.tricityaa.org.