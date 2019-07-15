(Editor's Note: The newspaper will publish a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings on Mondays as a public service. The abbreviations include OD-Open Discussion; CD-Closed Discussion; OS-Open Speaker; and O-Open. Anyone may attend open meetings; closed meetings are limited to people in recovery.)

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Sunday

Franklin - 5:30 p.m (OD) East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Rd.

Titusville - 9 a.m. (OD) 12 & 12 Sunday Morning Group, St. Walburga School, 120 Brooks St.

Tionesta - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Methodist Church, Elm Street

Sandy Lake - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Borough Building, Main Street (police station back door)

Monday

Oil City - Noon (OD) There is a Solution Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.

Franklin - 7:00 p.m. (OD) 12 Step Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.

Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (CD) St. Walburga School, 120 Brook St.

Clarion - 8 p.m. (OD), Last Monday of Month (OS), Grace Lutheran Church, Madison Avenue (behind courthouse)

Tuesday

Clarion - Noon (CD) Primary Purpose Group, First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood St.

Knox - 6:30 p.m. (OD) Design for Living Group, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Twin Church Road

Franklin - 7 p.m. (OD) Big Book Study, First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. (park in rear)

Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Daily Reflections, St. James Episcopal Hall, 112 East Main St.

Wednesday

Oil City - Noon (OD) There is a Solution Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.

Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (OS) New Beginnings Church, North Perry and Elm streets

Franklin - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Sisters in Serenity Women's Group, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.

Clarion - 8 p.m. (OD) Beginners Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St.

Grove City - 6 p.m. (OD) Help, Healing and Hope, Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 South Center St. Ext.

Thursday

Franklin - 7 p.m. (OD) St. John's Episcopal Church, Buffalo Street (use 12th Street entrance)

Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Big Book Discussion, St. Walburga School Basement, 120 Brook St.

Marienville - 7:30 p.m. (CD) Step Sisters Women's Big Book Study, Presbyterian Church, Cherry Street

Seneca - 7:30 p.m. (CD) Primary Purpose Big Book Study, United Methodist Church, East State Street

Friday

Marienville - 8 p.m. (OD) Last Friday of Month (OS), Presbyterian Church, Cherry Street

Franklin - 7 p.m Friday Beginners Group (OD), First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.

Franklin - 8:30 p.m. (OS) Franklin Friday Night Lead Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.

New Bethlehem - 8 p.m. (OD) First Baptist Church, 249 Broad Street (rear entrance.)

Oil City - Noon (OD) Christ Episcopal, 16 Central Avenue

Saturday

Oil City - Noon (OD) There is a Solution Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.

Spartansburg - 6 p.m. (OD) Klippity Klop Group, Methodist Church, 100 Main St.

Tionesta - 7:30 p.m. (OD) Primary Purpose Group, Methodist Church, Elm Street

Utica - 6:30 p.m. (OD) Utica Church

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS

Monday

Clarion - 8 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church

Tuesday

Seneca - 7 p.m. Fresh Start Family Group, Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road

Friday

Franklin -7:00 p.m. (OD) Hope for Today Family Group, First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.

Grove City - 7:30 p.m. Grove City Family Circle, Fellowship Community Church education building (formerly Church of the Beloved Disciple), 309 N. Broad St.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

Sunday

Oil City - 6 p.m. (OD) Sunday Night Get Right, Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Colbert Ave.

Monday

Oil City - 8 p.m. (OD) Come and Get It Group, Second Presbyterian Church, First and Reed streets

Tuesday

Cochranton - 7 p.m. Cochranton Cares, Deckards Church, 28388 Deckards Road

Franklin - 7 p.m. (OD) Fight the Fight Group of NA, Franklin Church of Christ, 32 Blakeley Ave.

Wednesday

Franklin - 7 p.m. (O) United Freedom Group, Hands-in-Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St.

Thursday

Clarion - 8 p.m. (OD) Thursday Night Unloaded, Clarion University at Still Hall (across from Starbucks) 909 Wood Street, in room 104.

Oil City - 6:30 p.m. (OD) Keep Believing, Transit Building, 206 Seneca St.

Friday

Titusville - 7:30 p.m. (O) Recovery First Group, St. Walburga School, 120 Brook St.

Saturday

Oil City - 6 p.m. (OD) New Vision Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUPS

Wednesday

Franklin - 7 p.m. Nar-Anon for Families and Friends of Addicts, Hand-in-Hand Building, 118 Grant St.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY GROUPS

Sunday

Titusville - 6 p.m. New Life Care Center, 220 West Spruce Street

Monday

Seneca - 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road

Wednesday

Oil City - 7 p.m. Free Methodist Church, Siverly, 71 Willow St.

Friday

Franklin - 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. (use Buffalo Street entrance)

Aid in recovery is available by calling the AA Hotline 1-800-227-2421, email http://www.aa.org or contact the local chapter, District 16 at www.tricityaa.org.

