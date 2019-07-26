Here's today's schedule
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at Christ Episcopal Church annex
Noon to 4 p.m. - City of Oil City children's pool party at Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Old-fashioned photo shoot at 42 Seneca St.
Noon to 6 p.m. - Oil Heritage art shows at National Transit Building, Annex and 42 Seneca St.
5 to 8 p.m. - Pork chop dinner sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 17 at Hasson Park
Daytime - Jensin Potts memorial baseball tournament, Oil City Junior League baseball fields
6 to 10 p.m. - St. Stephen Church heritage festival, church parking lot
5 p.m. - Youth Alternatives barrel race, city swimming pool
5 to 7 p.m. - Sweet Judys concert in Justus Park
7:30 to 10 p.m. - Chuck Justice and the Junkyard Lawyers in Justus Park
The Oil Heritage Week headquarters is located at 211 Seneca St. Souvenirs, information, basket and button raffle details are available at the headquarters.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.