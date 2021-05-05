- Four Schubert Club members have been honored by the Pennsylvania Federation of Music Clubs Keystone Salute for distinguished service and and outstanding contributions to the civic and cultural life of their community.
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,113 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,112 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One …
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.