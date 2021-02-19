The website to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through UPMC is vaccine.upmc.com

If guidance for the signup is needed, a phone number listed on the site will be answered seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822).

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

State has no cases update

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.