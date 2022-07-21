Here is today’s schedule on the first official day of the Oil Heritage Festival:
Junior Olympics: Oil City High School track — registration at 9 a.m., event at 9:30 a.m. Ages 3-14
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 11:59 am
Junior Olympics: Oil City High School track — registration at 9 a.m., event at 9:30 a.m. Ages 3-14
Christian Singles
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
Mary L. Strong of Fertigs, announces the wedding of her daughter, Erica Jo Williams, to Brian T. Schweickert of Oil City on Aug. 8, 2020.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region reported nearly flat statistics in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
July 21, 2000
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded PennWest Clarion’s TRIO Upward Bound program a five-year grant of $489,477 per year, through 2027, totaling nearly $2.5 million.
The Clarion Conservation District will hold Pennsylvania iMapInvasives’ third annual Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt, beginning next week.
Members of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee discussed updates involving local businesses and several other matters during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Forest County commissioners were updated on progress at the county’s new transportation office during a brief meeting Wednesday morning.
July 20, 2000
Graduates
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard a brief update on the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2022 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
July 19, 2000
Keystone Class of 1957
Oil City TOPS
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Norman and Kitty Moore will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.
The Oil Heritage Festival children’s fishing derby on Saturday will feature greatly expanded prize packages that are designed to encourage an interest in the natural world and outdoor activities.
Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.
July 18, 2000
A small book that provides a snapshot of oil boom days when Pennsylvania oil changed the world was recently shared with The Derrick’s newsroom staff by a subscriber.
Cranberry Class of 1956
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to the state Department of Health.
July 17, 2000
The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” concert series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday with a performance by Max Schang and Sweet Atmosphere.
July 15, 2000
Barrow Card Party
Timothy Wagner of Oil City was one of the local veterans pictured in a photo in Thursday’s newspaper that was taken at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new VA clinic in Venango County.
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Lawrence County has been designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Franklin City Council members approved several Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness, including one retroactively for residents who said they had not known they needed one before painting their home, during their meeting this week.
July 14, 2000
Clarion Garden Club
Cranberry Class of 1960
Knox - 1139 JB Knight Road - July 20 & 21, 7-? Housho…
VACANCIES North Clarion County School District is taking …
-Petersheim’s- Cucumbers, summer squash, dark sweet cherr…
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
Attention Please read 1st Corinthians, Chapter 13 in the Bible.
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Larry …