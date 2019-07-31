Heritage Festival art show winners announced

Here is a list of winners from the Oil Heritage Festival art show:
Best in show
Hannah Niederriter - Amidst the Artistry of Autumn
People's choice awards
Tim Smayda - Nice Bloom
Tabitha Gorman - Beautiful Flower
Fiber arts
Adult amateur
First place: Esther Armagost - Follow the Yellow Brick Road
Second place: Sarah Margherio Tree
Adult professional
First place: Brenda Morse - My Heart
Second place: Brenda Morse - Fanfair Star
Child
Honorable mention: Emma Lee - Yarn Art
Graphics & mixed media
Adult amateur
First place: Gabriella Keebler - Paper Girl
Second place: Janice Irwin - Shadow of a Victim
Third place: Emily Irwin - Semester Long Headache in D Minor
Adult professional
First place: Margaret Brostrom - We the Other
Second place: Kim Keller - The Fisherman
Third place: Arnita Force - Immaculate Embrace
Young adult
First place: Hailey Irwin - Still Alive at 60 BPM
Second place: Hannah Niederriter - The Turmoil of Time's Immortality
Child
First place: Emma Lee - Purple Press
Honorable mention: Emma Lee - Blue Eyes
Honorable mention: Sebastian Simon - Demolition Derby
Oils & acrylics
Adult amateur
First place: Christian Agnew - Bluejay's Delight
Second place: Janice Irwin - Murcielago
Third place: Joseph Keebler Jr. - Portrait of a Person
Adult professional
First place: Adam Howard - Empowerment
Second place: Rachel Wheeler - Rook
Third place: Rachel Wheeler - Three's a Crowd
Young adult
First place: Hannah Niederriter - Amidst the Artistry of Autumn
Second place: Julia Ghering - Happy Little Trees
Child
First place: Joshua Ghering - Alone at Sea
Honorable mention: Joshua Ghering - Twin Island
Honorable mention: Jordan Heckathorn - Stars of America
Three-dimensional
Adult amateur
First place: Gabriella Keebler - Self Portrait
Second place: John Sims - Vase #1
Third place: Marie Novotny - Gilbert the Goldfish
Adult professional
First place: Dan L'Huillier - Figure in Oak
Second place: Lynn Radford - Cigar Girl
Third place: Linda Lineman - Porcelain from Flannel
Honorable mention: Judy Slater - Designs in White
Young Adult
First place: Hailey Irwin - Coming Clean
Child
First place: Keontae Campbell - Tiki God of Sea & War
Second place: Keontae Campbell - Bowl of Misery
Third place: Jordan Heckathorn - Under the Clay Sea
Watercolor & pastels
Adult professional
First place: Sue Padalino - Brooklyn Bridge After July 4
Second place: Debra Lee - A Canadian Gull
Third place: Judy Slater - The Storyteller
Young Adult
First place: Maddie Wagner - Where Will It Take You
Second place: Hannah Niederriter - Euphoria
Third place: Hailey Irwin - 2000 Light Years Away
Child
Honorable mention: Ashlyn Alderette - Donuts
Photography
Adult amateur
First place: Robert McKay - Tangled Memories
Second place: Jessica Wilson - Rain-Bubble
Third place: Diana Lea Staab - How Quaint
Honorable mention: Dana Shuffstall - Sunset Beckoning
Adult professional
First place: Mary K. Mullen - First Light
Second place: Rick Clark - Vintage Tulip
Third place: Kyle Yates -Autographed Ed Cole B-24
Young adult
First place: Amber Holt - Faithful Feline
Second place: Lizzy Hoovler - Reflective Beauty
Third place: Johnathan Pardee - Painted Sky
Child
First place: Abigail Brainard - Fawn in Field
Second place: Addison Brainard - City Church