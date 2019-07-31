Heritage Festival art show winners announced

Here is a list of winners from the Oil Heritage Festival art show:

Best in show

Hannah Niederriter - Amidst the Artistry of Autumn

People's choice awards

Tim Smayda - Nice Bloom

Tabitha Gorman - Beautiful Flower

Fiber arts

Adult amateur

First place: Esther Armagost - Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Second place: Sarah Margherio Tree

Adult professional

First place: Brenda Morse - My Heart

Second place: Brenda Morse - Fanfair Star

Child

Honorable mention: Emma Lee - Yarn Art

Graphics & mixed media

Adult amateur

First place: Gabriella Keebler - Paper Girl

Second place: Janice Irwin - Shadow of a Victim

Third place: Emily Irwin - Semester Long Headache in D Minor

Adult professional

First place: Margaret Brostrom - We the Other

Second place: Kim Keller - The Fisherman

Third place: Arnita Force - Immaculate Embrace

Young adult

First place: Hailey Irwin - Still Alive at 60 BPM

Second place: Hannah Niederriter - The Turmoil of Time's Immortality

Child

First place: Emma Lee - Purple Press

Honorable mention: Emma Lee - Blue Eyes

Honorable mention: Sebastian Simon - Demolition Derby

Oils & acrylics

Adult amateur

First place: Christian Agnew - Bluejay's Delight

Second place: Janice Irwin - Murcielago

Third place: Joseph Keebler Jr. - Portrait of a Person

Adult professional

First place: Adam Howard - Empowerment

Second place: Rachel Wheeler - Rook

Third place: Rachel Wheeler - Three's a Crowd

Young adult

First place: Hannah Niederriter - Amidst the Artistry of Autumn

Second place: Julia Ghering - Happy Little Trees

Child

First place: Joshua Ghering - Alone at Sea

Honorable mention: Joshua Ghering - Twin Island

Honorable mention: Jordan Heckathorn - Stars of America

Three-dimensional

Adult amateur

First place: Gabriella Keebler - Self Portrait

Second place: John Sims - Vase #1

Third place: Marie Novotny - Gilbert the Goldfish

Adult professional

First place: Dan L'Huillier - Figure in Oak

Second place: Lynn Radford - Cigar Girl

Third place: Linda Lineman - Porcelain from Flannel

Honorable mention: Judy Slater - Designs in White

Young Adult

First place: Hailey Irwin - Coming Clean

Child

First place: Keontae Campbell - Tiki God of Sea & War

Second place: Keontae Campbell - Bowl of Misery

Third place: Jordan Heckathorn - Under the Clay Sea

Watercolor & pastels

Adult professional

First place: Sue Padalino - Brooklyn Bridge After July 4

Second place: Debra Lee - A Canadian Gull

Third place: Judy Slater - The Storyteller

Young Adult

First place: Maddie Wagner - Where Will It Take You

Second place: Hannah Niederriter - Euphoria

Third place: Hailey Irwin - 2000 Light Years Away

Child

Honorable mention: Ashlyn Alderette - Donuts

Photography

Adult amateur

First place: Robert McKay - Tangled Memories

Second place: Jessica Wilson - Rain-Bubble

Third place: Diana Lea Staab - How Quaint

Honorable mention: Dana Shuffstall - Sunset Beckoning

Adult professional

First place: Mary K. Mullen - First Light

Second place: Rick Clark - Vintage Tulip

Third place: Kyle Yates -Autographed Ed Cole B-24

Young adult

First place: Amber Holt - Faithful Feline

Second place: Lizzy Hoovler - Reflective Beauty

Third place: Johnathan Pardee - Painted Sky

Child

First place: Abigail Brainard - Fawn in Field

Second place: Addison Brainard - City Church

