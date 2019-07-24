The Oil City Ikes Oil Heritage fishing derby on Saturday is on despite the flood damage to Deep Hollow Road.
Deep Hollow from the Oil City side is open to Waltonian Park. People coming from the Franklin area should use Bredinsburg Road to Deep Hollow.
Derby registration opens at 8 a.m. and fishing starts at 9 a.m. There are three age three divisions - 5 and 6, 7 and 8, and 9 through 12.
Prizes will be awarded by age group for the largest fish caught, the most fish caught and fishing dedication/enthusiasm as determined by the judges.
A prize will also be awarded for first fish caught.
Rulings of the judges are final.
A grand-prize drawing of an outdoor adventure package will be held for each age group.
Participants must be present for the drawing.
Children should have their own fishing pole, although the Ikes will be able to provide a limited number of poles for those without. Only official bate, night crawlers provided by Jigger Wholesale Bait and Tackle, is permitted.
The fishing derby has a long Heritage Festival tradition and is one of the premier children's events of the festival.
It is open to all children.