Bluegrass touring band and recording artists High Fidelity will perform at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.

High Fidelity sold out its first performance in Lincoln Hall in 2021 and is back by popular demand.

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.