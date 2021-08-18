Historic Oil Creek Township bridge removed for refurbishing

This is the western portal of the Messerall bridge in Oil Creek Township looking east. (Photo courtesy Library of Congress)

An historic bridge that was constructed in 1887 has been removed from its original site over Pine Creek on Messerall Road in Oil Creek Township and will be refurbished for use in the new Pymatuning State Park trail project.

The bridge, crafted in 1876 by the Wrought Iron Bridge Co. of Canton, Ohio and erected by Crawford County, was recorded in 1998 as part of the Pennsylvania Historic Bridges Recording Project, which is collected in the Historic American Engineering Record held by the Library of Congress.

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.

About People

  • From staff reports

97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.

Snapshot of recent cases

  • From staff reports

The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.

+3
'It was a wonderful fair'
'It was a wonderful fair'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.