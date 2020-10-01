Historical Society book sale

Volunteers Jim Nelms (foreground) and Logan Harris were putting book shelves together Wednesday at the Venango County Historical Society in preparation for the society's annual book sale. The sale starts today and runs through Saturday and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the lawn of the Historical Society at 307 South Park St. in Franklin. The society will also have a Venango County History Bundle for sale at a discount price during the event. Details about the bundle can be provided to interested patrons. (By Kara O'Neil)