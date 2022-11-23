Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was administered her oath of office to the state Board of Education on Thursday, three weeks after her confirmation to the board by the state Senate.
Even flurries and cold temperatures couldn’t put a chill on the warm feeling felt by the beneficiaries and 80 Friends for Food volunteers at the Rocky Grove fire hall on Saturday morning, as area residents arrived to pick up their free Thanksgiving turkeys and vouchers.
Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.