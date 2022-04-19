The Venango County Historical Society is accepting items for its May Mart Yard Sale.

Donations may be dropped off at the donor’s convenience on the front porch of the historical society at 307 South Park St. in Franklin.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Nurses to honor nurses

CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.

Community News

Venango gas prices below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.