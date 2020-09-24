The Venango County Historical Society will host a book sale next week as a fundraiser.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1-3, at the society's headquarters at 307 S. Park St., Franklin.
