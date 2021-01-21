History lessons at Cranberry

Tags
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday broadband access will be available very soon to some areas in the county.
Forest County Sheriff Bob Wolfgang will not seek re-election to a sixth term this year.
Clarissa Davis Ray Carns Marvin of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.
MARIENVILLE -The Allegheny National Forest is proposing multiple activities to enhance forest health within Deadman Corners.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.
Mrs. Kathleen Fye is celebrating her 95th birthday on Thursday.
Brayden Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, is this year's recipient of the annual Cole McMahon "Heart of Gold" Memorial Award.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District will continue to operate with 25% of students attending in person as school board members on Tuesday shelved decisions to ramp up attendance until next week's board meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The average daily population at the Clarion County jail is at its lowest level in a decade.
Clarion police officer will seek sheriff post
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
- Updated
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Shingledecker seeks GOP nod for Clarion coroner
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The Clarion County jail has reported its first case of the COVID-19 virus.
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Two requests to use city properties got different answers from Oil City Council at a meeting Thursday.
Acting Clarion treasurer seeks election to post
Bill and Carol Black of Cranberry will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with featured artist and Oil City native Randy Moorehead.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society's 2021 Daffodil Days.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the United Mine Workers union, which represents the county's 11 probation officers and employees.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
