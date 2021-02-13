Holiday Closings

- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
- Clarion Free Library will be closed Monday.
CLARION - For the 33rd year, the office of the Clarion County Register and Recorder and Clerk of Courts has turned over a surplus to the county treasury.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.
Offices in the Venango County Courthouse and other county buildings will reopen for public access on Tuesday.
Oil City School District will return to full in-person instruction Monday, Feb. 22, according to Superintendent Lynda Weller.
The City of Oil City plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street in the near future.
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.
Cranberry Township is asking the Venango County Land Bank for some funding to help defray costs associated with the demolition of a house at the bottom of Seneca Hill.
St. Patrick Community Food Pantry at 952 Buffalo St., Franklin, will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rebecca Lander of Knox has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her "Tiny Libraries" project.
Kip and Cheryl Ferry of Utica have announced the engagement of their daughter, Bailey Ferry, to Logan Magness of New Bethlehem.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson and Rita Courson and Gene Wagner tied for first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Frank Klinger, third.
Clarion Christian School has scheduled an enrollment event on March 8. Enrollment is for children between the ages of 3 and sixth grade.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Clarion County Republican Committee on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his "actions against" the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump, according to a news release from Rick Rathfon, the committee's chairman.
A state police fire marshal has determined that Sunday's blaze at the popular Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca was electrical in nature.
Orders and payment for the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Friday, Feb. 19.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant request to the Department of Community and Natural Resources for the East Brady Tunnel project.
Glenn R. "Dick" and Mary F. McElhattan of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners approved two applications Tuesday for projects designed to aid economic development in the region.
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub's nursing program was ranked as the seventh-best registered nursing program in the state for 2021 by nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.
The VA Clinic on the Oil City-Franklin Road has been administering COVID vaccinations to veterans who qualify.
Venango County is planning to bring in an interim warden for the Venango County jail until a new warden is hired.
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert with Acoustic Earle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
PUNXSUTAWNEY - The State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) has cited four local bars and taverns for various offenses related to being open during a state-ordered, COVID-19-related, shutdown.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries are reopening for public access Monday, Feb. 15.
UPMC Northwest is pressing hard on state health officials to provide large shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to begin scheduling clinics to administer the vaccine.
State Rep. R. Lee James' Seneca office will offer veterans affairs outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.
Lakeview Area Public Library has organized an alternative Easter egg hunt from March 1 to 31.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
