  • PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day.

People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Correction

A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.

Community News

U.S. files suit against UPMC, physician group, doctor

PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…

Community News

Master Gardener course offered

  • From staff reports

The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 23 with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

Season's first Stars over Clarion set today

  • From staff reports

The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. today in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium located in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Chloe VanZandt
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Chloe VanZandt

Chloe VanZandt, daughter of Tammy and Ronald VanZandt of Rockland, will celebrate her first birthday today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Koda James Emick
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Koda James Emick

Koda James Emick, son of Katlyn Emick of Rouseville, celebrated his first birthday Tuesday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.

+2
Oil City rail line work continues
Community News

Oil City rail line work continues

As heavy hammers pounded and pry bars lifted, the sound of clanging steel could be heard on North Seneca Street in Oil City on Tuesday, as the railroad tracks along the road were being upgraded.

About People
Community News

About People

TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…