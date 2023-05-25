Garbage pickup in Oil City will be delayed a day next week due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Janet Schneider of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Terry and Mary Susan Moore, of Lucinda, are celebrating their 55-year anniversary today.
Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, Andrew Castner, Katelyn Bauer and Owen Shaffer are co-valedictorians, and Sofia Venanzi is the salutatorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2023.
- From staff reports
-
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.
ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…
Oil City Class of 1983
- From staff reports
-
Summer Fest will return to Clarion spanning over three weekends: June 1-3, July 6-8 and Aug. 4-7.
- From staff reports
-
Jeff Polley will be the keynote speaker for PennWest Clarion’s 21st Juneteenth celebration at 11 a.m. June 16 in Still Hall on the Clarion Campus.
May 25, 2001
- From staff reports
-
Patriots Project to meet Saturday
- From staff reports
-
Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Edward M. Lohse, 61, vicar general of the Diocese of Erie and pastor of St. Julia Parish, Erie, as the fifth bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Christian Singles
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Belles Lettres
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Arts Council has announced the bands for this season of concerts in pipeline alley.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (CCPASR) honored two Clarion County public school employees at their spring meeting on Thursday at Highland Oaks of Water Run.
A blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the Oil City YMCA gymnasium.
May 24, 2001
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold an observatory public night from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center, home of the Bedow Memorial Observatory.
- Helen Fielding
-
Marj and Jerry Kalamajka will celebrate their 25-year wedding anniversary today.
BIRTHDAY — Joan (Skiba) Rearick, a former resident of Oil City, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long-time employee of General Telephone, later GTE and now Verizon. She was married to the late Allen Rearick. Sh…
May 23, 2001
- From staff reports
-
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a free community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at UPMC Northwest.
Graduation
- From staff reports
-
Grove City College conferred 435 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the arts and sciences at the college’s 143rd commencement on Saturday, May 20.
- From staff reports
-
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host its first-ever June Bridal Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Preservation will celebrate its 35th anniversary from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Wildcat Mansion Event Center.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and nonreversible asthma.
Oil City TOPS
- BY HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Beautiful May weather, alternating between clouds and sun, greeted the dozen or so volunteers who ranged the hillsides of Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City to place flags at the graves of veterans on Monday afternoon.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest Area School District will offer its Summer Music and Drama Program.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, PA CareerLink and the Clarion Mall are holding a second job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.
St. Joseph Parish will host its 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda. The festival, which is Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, has also scheduled two pre-festival kick-off events again this year: St. Joseph's L…
May 22, 2001
- From staff reports
-
Memorial Day events will be observed Monday, May 29, in Franklin with two services and a parade downtown.
