Home furnishing store opens in Titusville

Calvin A. Marsh (left) and his son, Calvin C. Marsh, stand with some of the appliances they said have been a challenge to get in stock. Their Marsh Home Center business opened Monday. (By Dillon Provenza)
Marsh Home Center, a new furniture and appliance store in Titusville, officially opened its doors Monday.
Calvin A. Marsh and his son, Calvin C. Marsh, opened up the 305 E. Spring St. store in the same location where his previous business operated for 27 years. After closing his hardware and building supply store in 2012, Marsh went on to work at Day's Home Furnishing in Titusville.