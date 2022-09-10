Homegrown Kitchen soft opening

Owner Danielle Benson (left) discusses plans for the The Homegrown Kitchen’s new café space at 1256 Liberty St. in Franklin while executive chef Erik Meyer and assistant manager Amber McMillen listen. Next to McMillen are food containers with a yellow ribbon, which Benson said will be used throughout September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

 By Helen Fielding

The Homegrown Kitchen in Franklin will hold a soft opening Monday at its new location after outgrowing its former space shared with The Olive Vault and Coffee In Between.

The catering business and café will temporarily operate out of the back of the former Barr’s Insurance building at 1256 Liberty St., owner Danielle Benson said.

Donors sought in fight against sickle cell disease
Community News

  • From staff reports

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

Audubon Society chapter selling bird seed
Community News

  • From staff reports

Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Fall Tarbell Teas to return

  • From staff reports

People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.