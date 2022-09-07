People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …
For more than 75 years, Fertigs has held its Old Home Day celebration during which the community gathers to observe Labor Day. This year, there was an additional reason to celebrate, as the Community Center’s new pavilion was just completed on Sunday and in time for Labor Day.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported decreases.
Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…
The City of Franklin Fire Department has been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that the department has received a $40,952.38 federal grant as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program from the federal Emergency Management Agency.