Horsecreek Road rollover crash

One woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 10 a.m. Thursday along Horsecreek Road. Franklin state police said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, came around a curve and lost control of the vehicle, which hit a tree, flipped over and slid across the road. Police said the woman was already out of the vehicle and walking around before troopers arrived. She was taken by Community Ambulance Service to UPMC Northwest. A section of Horsecreek Road was closed until about 10:45 a.m. Seneca volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene. (By Kara O'Neil)