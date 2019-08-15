Horsethief Days tractor races

David Weaver pulls a wheely at the start of his drag race against Cooper O'Neil at the annual Knox Horsethief Days tractor races Wednesday night on Main Street. More than two dozen racers brought their lawn tractors and modified and super-modified tractors to the street to entertain the crowd of well over 300 spectators who lined both sides of the street. Horsethief Days continue through Saturday with events and music throughout the days and evenings. (By Richard Sayer)
0
0
0
0
0