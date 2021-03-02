HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the House Government Oversight Committee.

"We believe Pennsylvanians deserve better from their government when they are seeking answers as to why something so tragic has occurred and they are not getting answers," said Republican Benninghoff. "Unfortunately, as of today, including our recent budget hearings where members directly asked the administration about this issue, Pennsylvanians and their families are left only with excuses and deflection from an administration that has been anything but transparent."

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Acting attorney named for state's Western District
Acting attorney named for state's Western District

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Clarion County Career Center Honors

  • From staff reports

The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.

House GOP plans probe into state's handling of nursing homes

  • From staff reports

Tri-county adds 17 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

About People

  • From staff reports

4-H PARTICIPANT - Cailyn Shaffer of Emlenton, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a member of the Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club, is one of nine Pennsylvania 4-H members and educators who have been selected to attend the national 4-H conference. Youth and educators with 4-H from…

Venango, Clarion report additional cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Clarion-Limestone High Honor Roll

  • From staff reports

The following seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the high honor roll for the second quarter grading period. Their names were omitted from a previous listing that was published in the newspaper.

North Fork bridges plan will be on virtual display

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced virtual viewing of the plans for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, will be available from March 1 through 22.

If you're interested

  • From staff reports

Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.