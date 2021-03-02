House GOP plans probe into state's handling of nursing homes

HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the House Government Oversight Committee.
"We believe Pennsylvanians deserve better from their government when they are seeking answers as to why something so tragic has occurred and they are not getting answers," said Republican Benninghoff. "Unfortunately, as of today, including our recent budget hearings where members directly asked the administration about this issue, Pennsylvanians and their families are left only with excuses and deflection from an administration that has been anything but transparent."
PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.
HEATH TOWNSHIP - For 84 years, the volunteers at the Heath Sportsmen's Club fish hatchery have brought smiles to youngsters. That almost came to an end last winter when the facility was damaged during a windstorm.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health today announced it has aligned its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A section of Route 322 between Bredinsburg and Deep Hollow roads in Cranberry Township was closed for several hours early Friday morning after rocks and other debris fell from the hillside and blocked both lanes of traffic.
4-H PARTICIPANT - Cailyn Shaffer of Emlenton, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a member of the Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club, is one of nine Pennsylvania 4-H members and educators who have been selected to attend the national 4-H conference. Youth and educators with 4-H from…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The following seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the high honor roll for the second quarter grading period. Their names were omitted from a previous listing that was published in the newspaper.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced virtual viewing of the plans for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, will be available from March 1 through 22.
Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.