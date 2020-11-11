HARRISBURG - Interim Pennsylvania House State Government Committee Majority Chairman Seth Grove, R-York County, announced Tuesday the panel will begin holding hearings on the process undertaken in the 2020 election.
"Regardless of outcomes, it is incumbent upon the Legislature to ensure that Pennsylvania has free, fair and secure elections," Grove said in a news release. "Over the course of the past several weeks, Pennsylvania's elections experienced a process failure because of undue and ill-conceived interference in our elections by the Pennsylvania Department of State and five Democrat justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.