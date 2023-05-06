WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12,081,840 in funding to the state to acquire, develop, create and protect affordable housing units, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.

The funds are to ensure low-income households and families, including those experiencing homelessness, have access to safe, clean and suitable housing, the release said. The funding, provided by HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, will also assist families with relocation.

HUD invests more than $12M in Pennsylvania

  • From staff reports

North Clarion wants to avoid financial cliff

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor

At first glance, the North Clarion School District budget for the 2023-24 academic year looks like it is in good shape, as the district is only projecting a $35,000 deficit. However, according to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, there is more than meets the eye.

Forest ATV trails to open

WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.

About People

AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…

Getting it right

The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.

Oil City police issue reminder about ball fields

Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.

BIRTHDAY — Former Oil City resident Joan (Skiba) Rearick will celebrate her 90th birthday May 12. Cards can be sent to her at 2842 Vickers Drive, Unit 125, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.