CLARION - The Clarion County Shelter Task Force will host a community outreach event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Mall, providing educational, community service, fundraising and advocacy information that addresses hunger and homelessness.
The event is part of national Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Staff and volunteers from the Shelter Task Force and area agencies will spend the week collecting nonperishable food items throughout the county and sharing information about housing support available.