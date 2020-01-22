Hutchinson joins residents, family members

State Sen. Scott Hutchinson joined with residents and family members of Polk and White Haven state centers in Harrisburg on Tuesday to announce the filing of the federal lawsuit to protect the rights of residents to stay in those facilities.
"I am here to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the individuals who reside at the Polk Center, that call it their home, that feel that it is a stable, loving and protective environment," Hutchinson (R-21st), of Oil City, said at the press conference to announce the suit. "They should not be ripped out of their homes. Therefore, I stand in support of this lawsuit."