Hutchinson meets with Scouts

State Sen. Scott Hutchinson met with Seneca's Cub Scout Pack 111 on Monday to help the Scouts in earning their Building a Better World requirement. Hutchinson spoke with the Scouts about his duties as a senator and explained how bills and laws are created. The Scouts who attended the meeting include, front, from left, Daniel Ashbaugh, Kai Rodgers, Luke Olsen, Carter Covey, and Kennedy Best; and, back, Martin Sharrar, Kaden Haven, Senator Hutchinson, Jeffery Carson, Carter Best, Ben McClellan and Sebastian Bemis. (Contributed photo)