The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.
SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a free better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.