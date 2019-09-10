Hutchinson visits West Forest

State Sen. Scott Hutchinson visited a fourth-grade class at West Forest Elementary School on Friday and answered questions from the students. Because the students had recently learned about Betsy Ross and the first American flag, Hutchinson also presented the school with a flag that had hung in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. Pictured with Hutchinson are (front, from left) Morgan Zier, Gabe Busch, Riley Smith, Cameron Felleti, Kiarra Wagner, Nora Lesko, Ryan Anderson, (beck, from left) Izzy Wagner, Brayden Dunkel, Mrs. Hetrick, Nick Conti, Kayley Kuhn, Mr. Hoffman, Devious Hipple, Mr. Hale and Giannah Brown.