About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.
The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.