AmeriCorps volunteer Samantha Heller helps 2-year-old Ella Beck, of Penn in Westmoreland County, make a handprint during the “I Love Clarion” event at the Clarion Mall on Saturday. The handprint was given to a veteran later in the day.
Deb Aldrich, of “Tinker’s Daughters,” helps Bailey Rupert, of Shippenville, with her purchase Saturday during “I Love Clarion” at the Clarion Mall on Saturday. This was the first year the event included crafters.
The 40th anniversary of “I Love Clarion” was held Saturday at the Clarion Mall.
“The Chamber of Commerce started this event back in 1983,” said Clarion Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker. “Even when we had COVID we still held the event. To me, it’s an honor to carry on this tradition.”
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.
Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information on web accessibility across the federal government.
PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…
HARRISBURG — The National Federation of Independent Business, the state's leading small business association, celebrated the ruling by Commonwealth Court that halted the Wolf Administration's plan to toll nine bridges in the state.
The deadline for coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams to submit team photos and rosters for the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition has been extended to Tuesday, July 5.
HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…