If you're interested

Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
There is relief on the way for the hospitality industry in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION -The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is accepting submissions for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival theme contest.
- From staff reports
-
Two local newspapers, each published as an afternoon daily and each family-owned, are featured in these two photographs in the Oil City Heritage Society collection.
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Burdell and Norm Sherman, tied for third.
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Venango County will provide 1,400 households in the county with items to prepare an Easter dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Rocky Grove fire hall at 29 Shuffstall St.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion Hospital has received enough COVID-19 vaccine for the next two weeks.
- From staff reports
-
A welding apprenticeship program has started at Specialty Fabrication and Powder Coating in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named UPMC one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
Boy Scout Troop 11 of Oil City honored two Scouts - Alex Cozad and Jackson Donovan - with their Eagle awards during a Court of Honor ceremony this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The impact of Pennsylvania's voting reform act is still being felt in Clarion County, and county elections director Cindy Callihan said Tuesday "normal activities in the election office don't exist anymore."
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - The Keystone School Board last week gave its retroactive formal approval to the hiring of former Oil City Area School District Superintendent Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
- From staff reports
-
White to seek third term as Venango DA
- From staff reports
- Updated
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
The Allegheny River Stone Center for the Arts will host a St. Patrick's Day concert by Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
-
Graduations
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for state residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
- From staff reports
-
The popular walking trail at the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca is getting an upgrade to provide better access to the walkway.
- From staff reports
-
Tea Party Patriots to meet Thursday
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - American Legion Post 720 in Knox is looking for the names of military veterans from the Keystone School District area - names the post can display for the public to see.
- From staff reports
-
Venango Region Catholic School will participate in Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving event scheduled March 15-19.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members approved a contract Monday to replace the roof at Hasson Heights Elementary School.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- From staff reports
- Updated
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gerre Slaughenhoupt of Parker. The article was submitted by Linda Mahood.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners keep pushing forward with broadband upgrade efforts in the county.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX - If U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson has his way, members of U.S. Congress could be coming to Knox.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Most anniversaries are to be celebrated.
- From staff reports
-
ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.
- From staff reports
-
Ruth Daum Wagner of Cranberry Township will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - It was an early day Friday at the Clarion County COVID-19 clinic at the Clarion Mall, and by late morning all the available vaccine had been administered.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
