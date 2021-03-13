Two public recreational venues in Oil City are getting spruced up.
The Oil Valley Disc Golf Society received permission from city council on Thursday to improve the nine-year-old disc golf course in Hasson Park.
Man seeks re-election
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
Oil City High School and Middle School staff will participate in a joint emergency drill with the Oil City fire and police departments on Thursday.
It may be early March 2021, but doesn't it seem sometimes like last year's pandemic-spiced March really never ended?
Petitions from candidates seeking to be on ballots in the May primary election in Forest County have been submitted.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
St. Stephen School
March 13, 1999
March 12, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
New construction is picking up in Cranberry Township.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
Franklin mayor to run as write-in candidate
Several bicycle enthusiasts have teamed up to raise money to provide 30 local children with bicycles.
March 11, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute free Farm to Families food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last.
Clyde Licht of Venus, who was featured in the newspaper's Nifty at 90 series, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Fairbanks, Alaska. The location was listed incorrectly in Wednesday's newspaper.
More organizations have announced they will participate in Bridge Builders Community Foundations' annual Week of Giving next week.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP) Grant applications are now available on the Northwest Commission, Venango County and Forest County websites.
HARRISBURG - The Department of Human Services announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by calling 866-550-4355.
Christian Life Academy will host an event called "A,B,C'S and 1,2,3'S of Kindergarten" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 17.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 10, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Clyde Joseph Licht of Venus. The article was submitted by his daughter, Sherry McCloskey.
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
State Rep. R. Lee James will sponsor two local events where people who need to file for property tax/rent rebates can get help filling out the necessary forms for financial relief.
Gardening hotline
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.
Polk Center residents may be allowed to have visitors in the near future, center director Sue Rodgers told the Polk board of trustees on Tuesday.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking nominations for the 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
CLARION - Clarion Hospital's chief nursing officer said Tuesday the hospital is providing COVID-19 vaccines to between 700 and 800 people a day.
March 9, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
