Cook Forest State Park will hold an in line spinner tying class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Participants should meet at the park office conference room.
The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.
An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.
Rocky Grove Class of 1973
The Franklin Memorial Day Parade is planned for May 29, and the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, which is in charge of the event this year, is seeking groups to participate.
FOXBURG — Roy Engelbrecht’s photography exhibit will open the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop 2023 season on weekends from April 14 to May 21.
A Dinner with a Doctor will be held at 4 p.m. April 16 at Wildcat Mansion in Franklin.
A Bible Prophecy Conference will be held at Wildcat Mansion at 7 p.m. April 28-30 at the Wildcat Mansion in Franklin.
Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive with UPMC Northwest at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The city of Franklin Water Department and Fire Department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Franklin street crews have announced plans to sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.
The Venango Museum is now accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon.
The Alexander String Quartet will return to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will offer a grief support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning April 20, in the VNA office at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marie Sophie Marczak of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin City Council approved the demolition of three more blighted houses at the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
The Oil Region Alliance will hold a workshop on restoring three-coat plaster at the historic Judge McKee House in Clintonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
UPMC Northwest will hold a free Earth Day lunch-n-learn and interpretative walk from 1 to 2 p.m. April 18.
Street paving contracts and an engineering contract were approved at Monday’s monthly meeting of Franklin City Council.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved paying for the match on the two ambulances the county ordered in December 2021 that are expected to arrive soon in the county.
Franklin School Board members held a special meeting Wednesday to approve some items for roof repairs at the district’s schools.
Edward and Patricia Thorpe of Titusville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
An author with local ties has written a second crime novel that again uses Franklin as the primary backdrop for his story.
Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at Wanango Country Club in Reno from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28.
Galaxy Federal Credit Union will hold its 16th annual Shred Week from April 17 to 23 during regular business hours, at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin.