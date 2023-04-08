Cook Forest State Park will hold an in line spinner tying class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Participants should meet at the park office conference room.

Community News

Clarion County Jail virus numbers rise

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.

Community News

Getting It Right

An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.

Community News

Cranberry student will perform at PMEA event

Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.

Community News

Night sky program offered at Kinzua Beach

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Community News

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

  • From staff reports

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Community News

Volunteers work on wildlife habitat

  • From staff reports

Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.