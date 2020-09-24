Daidre Green, teen services coordinator at the Oil City Library, gets the library's teen room ready for in-person programming that will begin in early October. The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown libraries are resuming the in-library programs for teens and youngsters. (By Judith O. Etzel)
After a long hiatus because of coronavirus-related health directives, in-person library programs for young people will resume soon at the Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries.
"I am really excited and will be so happy to see our kids coming back in," said Annie Welsh, youth services coordinator for the Oil Region Library Association that oversees all three libraries. "We've waited a long time."