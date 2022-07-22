InTransit band coming to RiverStone Estate

The Pittsburgh-based InTransit Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the RiverStone Estate, 352 Foxview Road, Foxburg.

 Contributed photo

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present “Dance to the Music” with the InTransit Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the RiverStone Estate.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and attendees can take their own lawn seating.

Community News

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…

Bike rodeo planned in conjunction with festival
Bike rodeo planned in conjunction with festival

  • From staff reports

PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.

ENGAGEMENT: Shull/Ochs
ENGAGEMENT: Shull/Ochs

Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.

Correction

Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.

Oil Valley Film Festival will feature Oscar winners
Oil Valley Film Festival will feature Oscar winners

  • From staff reports

The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.