It bears watching

Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.
According to Miller's father, Mitch, his 17-year-old son heard something at the living room's sliding door and thought someone was trying to get into the family's Colonial Village home on Stewart Road.
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
After a year of virtual and abbreviated outside concerts, the HOLeY Jeans youth choir and its director are excited to celebrate the choir's 25th anniversary with a concert at 7 p.m. today at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.