Windy. A steady rain this morning with showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School 10th-grader Alivya Hartzell was surprised when Penn West-Clarion biology professor Kurt Regester sat a stuffed owl next to her during the school’s Career Fair on Friday.
Navy recruiter Ian Pailetti talks to Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School students Alexandra Zacherl and Maddie Kennedy about career choices in the Navy during the school’s Career Fair on Friday morning.
Photos by Randy Bartley
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.