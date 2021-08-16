Roger Hersman, of Polk, strolled through the exhibit barn as the Venango County Fair wound down Saturday afternoon. Hersman was a judge for the non-animal exhibit and is a longtime 4-H dad. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Lenny Leibold's first place six-month-old Tom turkey worked out a way to get a bite to eat without leaving home Saturday afternoon at the Venango County Fair. Leibold and his turkey pair are from Franklin. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Easton Ream, 3, of Franklin, checks out the chickens on display as Saturday evening's Venango County Fair wound down ahead of the demolition derby. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.
According to Brad Deeter, fair board president, "It was a wonderful fair" this year, despite a couple humid days and plenty of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Only a couple of the evening events had to be canceled due to rain, said Deeter, so it wasn't a complete washout.
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.
In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.