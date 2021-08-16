As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.

According to Brad Deeter, fair board president, "It was a wonderful fair" this year, despite a couple humid days and plenty of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Only a couple of the evening events had to be canceled due to rain, said Deeter, so it wasn't a complete washout.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.

Forest campground to be decommissioned
  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.

Knapper at work
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.

Many city leaders planned centennial
  • From staff reports

In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.

Franklin honors Beith
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.